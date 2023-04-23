Safa’s strong financial position set to be boosted by new Bafana Bafana sponsor

Johannesburg — Safa chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe says the association is in a “good financial standing” after incurring an annual loss of only R2.9million in the last financial year. Safa had a busy 2022 as various national teams – junior and senior – were scattered across South Africa and the continent playing in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Moreover, there was the matter of Banyana Banyana competing in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations — a tournament that they had to be handsomely rewarded for after winning it for the first time in Morocco last year. Of course, some of the national teams’ dues were settled by the various competitions they were competing in. But Safa still had to dig deep from their own pockets and fund certain events. And having received R51m from Fifa and R17m from Caf for operations — project funding — and annual grants respectively, the association still managed to run a watertight operation.

Speaking after the conclusion of Safa’s 31st ordinary congress on Sunday, Motlanthe said chief financial Groenie Hluyo presented a clean audit to their members during the three-day congress. “Last year we didn’t have a congress. So in today’s congress, we also covered the 2022 financial year as people have been asking about our finances,” Motlanthe said. “The CFO has explained to our members, together with the finance committee, that we’ve incurred a R2.9 million financial loss (during the previous year).

“But what was key is that Sondlo (Chartered) Accountants who are the ones dealing with our books took the stage and said to our members they’ve found nothing wrong. “As a result, the books of Safa (are in good standings) and we don’t have any report which has brought problems. But the emphasis from the NEC was to come up with ways to generate an income.”

Despite the need to find ways to generate income, Safa have already secured two sponsors for the senior men’s national team, Bafana Bafana, and regional leagues. The incoming sponsors are set to replace South African Breweries who ended their partnership with the mother body earlier this year after more than 20 years.

The new Bafana investors will be hoping to get their return on investment from the national team as soon as next year, with SA doing well at Afcon 2023. Bafana will return to the grandest stage in African football for the first time since 2019 after qualifying alongside Morocco.

Motlanthe, though, says they have already been in contact with the Bafana coach Hugo Broos in ensuring that they prepare well for the tournament. “I received a plan from the coach yesterday. I need to then talk with the coach and finalise it. There’s a plan in place so it must just go to the right structures,” Motlanthe said.