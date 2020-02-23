A man buys medicine in a pharmacy in Codogno, near Lodi, Northern Italy. A dozen towns in northern Italy are on effective lockdown after the new virus linked to China claimed a first fatality in Italy and sickened an increasing number of people. The secondary contagions have prompted local authorities in towns of Lombardy and Veneto to order schools, businesses, and restaurants closed, and to cancel sporting events and Masses. Photo: Luca Bruno/AP

ROME – Serie A soccer matches in the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto will not be played on Sunday because of an outbreak of the coronavirus, the government said in a statement. The three impacted fixtures are clashes between Inter Milan and Sampdoria, Atalanta against Sassuolo and Hellas Verona against Cagliari. There was no indication of when the games might be rescheduled.

A Serie B match featuring Ascoli and Cremonese was called off on Saturday around one hour before the scheduled kickoff because of fears over the coronavirus.

A third-tier Serie C match between Piacenza and Sambenedettese was also postponed as were several dozen youth team and amateur matches in the Lombardy region.

Italy is tackling the worst outbreak of coronavirus yet recorded in Europe, with two people dying in the north since Friday and nearly 60 infected.