Serie A plans to restart action on June 13

ROME - The Serie A has planned to resume the league on June 13 in accordance with the safety measures set by the Italian government to contain the coronavirus.

The 20 top-flight clubs on Wednesday indicated the date while Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced that the domestic federation (FIGC) had agreed to adopt a protocol from the government's scientific panel to begin team training on Monday.

Individual workouts at teams' camps had been allowed on May 4 as the government began a gradual lifting of a two-month nationwide lockdown.

Meetings between the experts' panel and football representatives have led to a protocol that will see teams train in retreat at their camps, with frequent test programmed for footballers and staff.

The Serie A was halted on March 9 with 12 rounds remaining.