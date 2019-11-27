Shabba, as Tshabalala is affectionately known, is currently clubless after cutting ties with Turkish outfit BB Erzurumspor having endured a turbulent time there.
His manager Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed that the former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana international is not thinking about retirement.
“Shabba hasn’t retired from football. He still has the desire to play. At this point in time, I don’t want to say a lot of things because once I say something there will be a lot of noise. I will get calls from everyone asking me about Shabba,” Mahlakgane said.
Shabba made his name when he dazzled in Bafana colours during the 2010 Fifa World Cup. The now 35-year-old netted Bafana’s first goal at the tournament against Mexico.