Siphiwe Tshabalala manager Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed that the former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana international is not thinking about retirement. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix The darling of South African football Siphiwe Tshabalala is not planning on hanging up his boots just yet but instead is contemplating another move abroad. Shabba, as Tshabalala is affectionately known, is currently clubless after cutting ties with Turkish outfit BB Erzurumspor having endured a turbulent time there. His manager Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed that the former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana international is not thinking about retirement. “Shabba hasn’t retired from football. He still has the desire to play. At this point in time, I don’t want to say a lot of things because once I say something there will be a lot of noise. I will get calls from everyone asking me about Shabba,” Mahlakgane said. Shabba made his name when he dazzled in Bafana colours during the 2010 Fifa World Cup. The now 35-year-old netted Bafana’s first goal at the tournament against Mexico.

He represented Bafana in all major tournaments when he was at his peak, playing at the Africa Cup of Nations while he was plying his trade with Free State Stars in the National First Division in 2006.

Tshabalala never looked back as he made the squads that competed in the Fifa Confederation Cup in 2009 and Afcons in 2008 and 2013.

Asked where Shabba is likely to resurface, Mahlakgane replied: “We are working on something overseas. Shabba is not like Mshishi (Themba Zwane, who is also his client), for example. He has achieved everything in South Africa football. Mshishi is at the peak of his career and let us allow him to enjoy that. We are working on something abroad but like I said, give us space and as soon as everything happens, you will be first to know. But you can rest assured, he is not planning to retire.”

Shabba was a pillar of strength for Amakhosi during his successful stay at the club. He won everything on offer on the domestic front. He is one of the most decorated players of his generation in South African football.

At Chiefs he lifted two league titles, three Telkom Knockouts, the Nedbank Cup and two MTN8 crowns, and he was crowned the best player in South Africa by the South African Football Association in 2010.

Recently he was linked to Bidvest Wits but Mahlakgane rubbished those reports.

Recently he was linked to Bidvest Wits but Mahlakgane rubbished those reports.





