Spain coach Luis Enrique: 'health matters more than football'

BARCELONA – Spain coach Luis Enrique told fans "health matters more than football" when he fielded questions from supporters during a video press conference on Friday. Spain are due to play Portugal in a friendly in Madrid on June 5. The game would have been their final warm-up match before the now postponed Euro 2020 tournament. "We are going to wait to see when the league can restart and when we can get back to competing," the national coach said. "The game we have in June is currently still not postponed. We will see what happens.

"It's not something I am worried about. I am more worried about everyone's health. When there are things this important happening then football is not so important."

The Spanish Football Federation organized the online event with the coach who praised the work of health workers in Spain and sent best wishes to anyone suffering from coronavirus.

He was also asked about who the best player he had ever seen was.

He said: "[Lionel] Messi without doubt. Andres Iniesta is very close to something very much like Messi, but I think Leo is way ahead of the rest."

dpa