England boss Gareth Southgate's decision to drop Raheem Sterling for a clash with team mate Joe Gomez will only heap the pressure on the winger and the issue could have been dealt with better, former defender Rio Ferdinand said on Tuesday.
Sterling was dropped from the squad to take on Montenegro in Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley after a “disturbance” at the national team's training camp on Monday, the Football Association said.
The Daily Mail said that Manchester City's Sterling had clashed with Liverpool's Gomez at the England team's Burton on Trent training centre - less than 24 hours after City were beaten 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League.
“Now Raheem is left to defend himself from all of the haters that had their keyboards turned off due to him becoming a very worthy ambassador for the English game,” Ferdinand wrote in a Facebook post.
“If this was a terrible incident then I would be all for public shaming and discipline. But for this 'throat grab' that we are TOLD it's for, I can't understand it.