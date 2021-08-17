Super League footballers in fine fettle during Women’s Month

The celebration of Women’s Month was highlighted as a total of 20 goals were scored over the weekend in South Africa's premier women's football league, the Hollywoodbets Super League, in matches around the country. Over the next three weeks, teams in the Hollywoodbets Super League will have the opportunity to win cash that will be donated to a charity of their choice simply by the number of goals they score from 14 – 29 August.

JVW Ladies set the tone when they routed Tsunami Queens 7-0 in Tsakane Stadium in the East Rand while champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies walloped Richmond United 5-1 in Pretoria. TUT Ladies beat Golden Ladies 3-0 on home turf as the goals continued to rain in on a chilly Saturday afternoon. First Touch Academy and The University of Johannesburg shared the spoils when they drew 1-1 in Polokwane. Durban Ladies and the University of the Western Cape were the only sides that failed to produce any goals in Durban.