Sweden manager does not rule out Ibrahimovic comeback









Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks to reporters during a press conference at the AC Milan team headquarters in Milan on Friday. Photo: Claudio Furlan/AP STOCKHOLM – Sweden manager Janne Andersson said striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not ruled out of playing for Sweden again, despite being critical of team selection in the past. Last year, Ibrahimovic criticised Andersson's selections for the national team suggesting in a newspaper interview that the manager overlooked players with immigrant backgrounds. Other players rejected Ibrahimovic's claim. Andersson said on Saturday it was not an issue. "I'm pretty good at putting things behind me," he said. "At the time, I was sad and disappointed but it has passed, so he is welcome to get in touch if he feels he has changed his mind."

Ibrahimovic recently signed a six-month contract with Italian outfit AC Milan but the 38-year-old has not played for Sweden since announcing his international retirement after Euro 2016.

"The basic situation concerning players who have declined to play for the national team is, as I have said before, that they (can) contact me and say that they are interested," Andersson told the website Fotbollskanalen.

"Then we can take it from there. It's not more complicated than that," he added.

Andersson's remarks were made in Doha, Qatar where Sweden are preparing for a January tournament with matches against Moldova and Kosovo.

Sweden have qualified for this year's Euro 2020 tournament in June.

