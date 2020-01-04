STOCKHOLM – Sweden manager Janne Andersson said striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not ruled out of playing for Sweden again, despite being critical of team selection in the past.
Last year, Ibrahimovic criticised Andersson's selections for the national team suggesting in a newspaper interview that the manager overlooked players with immigrant backgrounds.
Other players rejected Ibrahimovic's claim. Andersson said on Saturday it was not an issue.
"I'm pretty good at putting things behind me," he said.
"At the time, I was sad and disappointed but it has passed, so he is welcome to get in touch if he feels he has changed his mind."