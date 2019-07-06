Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson, left, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup third-place soccer match against England at Stade de Nice, in Nice on Saturday. Photo: Claude Paris/AP

NICE – Sweden benefited from poor defending and the video assistant referee to beat England 2-1 in the women's World Cup third place playoff match on Saturday. Early goals from Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson were enough to see off Phil Neville's side, who pulled one back through Fran Kirby and had an Ellen White equaliser ruled out for handball.

Winger Karen Carney came on for Nikita Parris in the 74th minute to make her final appearance in an England shirt having announced on Friday she would retire after the match.

However, she was unable to help her team claim a second successive third-place finish at the World Cup.

All the attention in France will now turn to Sunday's final where the United States will be hoping to defend the crown they won in Canada four years ago, and win a record-extending fourth World Cup against the Netherlands, who are playing in their first ever final.

Reuters