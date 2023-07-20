Team profile: Can Nigeria’s Super Falcons soar Down Under?

The Nigerian team will want to make history and reach the Fifa Women’s World Cup’s last three stages for the first time this year in Australia and New Zealand. To do that, they’ll have to be mentally sharp given their topsy-turvy qualification and preparations in the last few months as IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka, below, profiles the Super Falcons.

Coach: Randy Waldrum Waldrum is in his third year as the Super Falcons’ coach, meaning he knows a thing or two about Nigerian football now. But reports emerged that he was nearly sacked by the Niger Football Federations (NFF) as he accused the federation of a lack of support, imposition of players and misappropriation of funds.

But thanks to the timely intervention of the sports ministry, he was spared and will be barking instructions from the Super Falcons’ dugout at the global showpiece, starting with their clash against Canada. However, Waldrum will have to ensure that they do well there if he’s to buy himself time at the helm especially after a disastrous Women’s Afcon tournament where they finished fourth. Best player: Asisat Oshoala

At just 28 years of age, Oshoala has already become one of Africa’s greatest footballers of alltTime after winning the African Footballer of The Year award five times. And while she’s already amassed such accolades in her career, Oshoala doesn’t seem like she’s going to stop producing the goods anytime soon, having been on song for FC Barcelona last season as well. However, she’ll want to top off her successful season by guiding Nigeria to their best finish at the grandest football stage in a feat that should surpass their quarter-final exit in 1999.

Oshoala, moreover, has more reason to take her club form to the national team, especially after failing to finish Nigeria’s disastrous Wafcon due to an injury. Best finish: Quarter-finals in 1999 Nigeria are one of the few nations around the globe that have qualified for every World Cup, while their best performance was in 1999 when they reached the last eight.

Despite not reaching that feat thereafter, the Super Falcons have had their ups and downs – on and off the field. In the last edition of the World Cup, they reached the knock-out stage. Nigeria remains the most successful national team on the continent with seven Wafcon titles under their belts – losing out to Equatorial Guinea twice and recently to South Africa. Granted they had a poor tournament in Morocco last year, finishing fourth, but they should use that, and their squabbles with the NFF, as motivation and prove to the world that they are still a footballing nation.

What to expect: Knockout stage exit Having finished in the round of 16 in France, the Super Falcons will want to go a step further in Australia and New Zealand – either by equalling their quarter-final stage in 1999 or making history. And while that might be easier said than done given their off-the-pitch issues and disappointment at Wafcon, they are one of the teams in the tournament that can spring a surprise.