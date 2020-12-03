SportSoccer
The family of Anele Ngcongca who passed away in a car accident last week feel that the sports ministry is ignoring them. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Tensions arise between the family of Anele Ngcongca and government officials

By Eshlin Vedan

DURBAN - Tensions have arisen between the family of the late Anele Ngcongca and government officials.

The family of Ngcongca who passed away in a car accident last week feel that the sports ministry is ignoring them. The former Bafana Bafana star's funeral which was due to be held this week has been postponed to next week.

Ngcongca's sister Siyasanga revealed on Twitter that the reason for the postponement of the funeral is due to her mother's ill-health.

In another Tweet, Siyasanga criticized sports minister Nathi Mthethwa publically as she feels that the South African Sports Minister is not doing enough to honour his life whilst his former Belgian club KRC Genk have done so and even retired the number 16 jersey which he wore during his nine-year stint with them.

Ngcongca started his career with Western Cape side FC Fortune in 2003 before moving to KRC Genk in 2007 where he would spend the majority of his career. During his time with Genk, he was a team-mate of Kevin De Bruyne who is currently a star for Manchester City.

Following a loan spell with Troyes, Ngcongca returned to South Africa in 2016, joining Mamelodi Sundowns whom he helped to win three Premiership titles. He was set to join AmaZulu on loan prior to his death and died whilst travelling to Durban in order to finalize the deal which would have seen him play for Usuthu.

With 53 Bafana Bafana caps to his name, Ngcongca is widely regarded as being one of the best right-backs to have graced the national team in the modern era.

