Tensions arise between the family of Anele Ngcongca and government officials

DURBAN - Tensions have arisen between the family of the late Anele Ngcongca and government officials.

The family of Ngcongca who passed away in a car accident last week feel that the sports ministry is ignoring them. The former Bafana Bafana star's funeral which was due to be held this week has been postponed to next week.

Ngcongca's sister Siyasanga revealed on Twitter that the reason for the postponement of the funeral is due to her mother's ill-health.

We have to sadly postpone Anele Ngcongca Funeral as uMama is not well. She expressed that the funeral cannot continue without her. We made the decision that her health is important as a family and postponed the funeral.

Details are on the poster below.@robertmarawa @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/08gX55Ud9l — Siyasanga Ngcongca (@SiyasangaNgcon3) December 2, 2020

In another Tweet, Siyasanga criticized sports minister Nathi Mthethwa publically as she feels that the South African Sports Minister is not doing enough to honour his life whilst his former Belgian club KRC Genk have done so and even retired the number 16 jersey which he wore during his nine-year stint with them.

@NathiMthethwaSA , so disheartening that you have made no contact with Anele Ngcongca family , while he is celebrated overseas and other European countries. He was a sport giant. He played for the World Cup! The entire South Africa is mourning Anele. — Siyasanga Ngcongca (@SiyasangaNgcon3) December 2, 2020

Ngcongca started his career with Western Cape side FC Fortune in 2003 before moving to KRC Genk in 2007 where he would spend the majority of his career. During his time with Genk, he was a team-mate of Kevin De Bruyne who is currently a star for Manchester City.