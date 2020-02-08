Cape Town - Stellenbosch FC exited the Nedbank Cup after losing 5-4 on penalties to Premiership rivals Maritzburg United at Athlone Stadium last night. The match ended 2-2 after extra time.
The men from the Winelands twice had the lead during the first half through midfield maestro Mpho Matsi and then forward Lelethu Skelem, but surrendered their advantage before the break following Thabiso Kutumela's brace for the visitors.
The second stanza saw both sides battle to match the intensity of the first 45 minutes, as no further goals were scored, resulting in the last 32 tie going into extra time.