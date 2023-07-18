‘The Saudi league is better than the MLS,’ says Cristiano Ronaldo in dig at Lionel Messi

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a swipe at rival Lionel Messi who recently completed his move to Inter Miami in Major Soccer League. The two went head-to-head countless times over the last decade and a half, winning numerous titles and individual awards between them.

The legendary rivarly was expected to continue in Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr. But, after seeing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expire, Messi opted to move across the pond to the United States, joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Speaking to reporters after their 5-0 loss to Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly, Ronaldo said the Saudi league was stronger than the American competition, before adding he was done with European football.

🚨Cristiano Ronaldo: "Saudi league is better than MLS".



"I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to Saudi league... and now all the players are coming here". 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/nvgESZnjeK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023 According to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, the standard of European football had dropped over the years. “I'm 38-years-old, also European football has lost lot of quality. The only league that for me has a lot of quality and is at a higher level than all the others is the Premier League,” he said.