The world reacts to the death of Argentina soccer legend Maradona

LONDON - Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday age 60 of a heart attack, his lawyer said. While reaction is flowing in from across the globe, here are are reactions to his death: ITALIAN SOCCER CLUB NAPOLI, WHERE MARADONA PLAYED FROM 1984-1991 A "devastating blow" for both city and club. "We are in mourning. We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock."

"Always in our hearts. Ciao Diego."

BRAZIL FOOTBALL GREAT PELE

"Sad news to lose a friend like that. May God give enough strength to his family. For sure, one day we will kick a ball together in heaven."

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER

"By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego"

Always a delight to be in his company. 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏻 https://t.co/SfTo8SLqlR — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

ARGENTINA'S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION, ON TWITTER

"Argentina's football association, through its president Claudio Tapia, shares its deepest pain over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

BOCA JUNIORS FOOTBALL CLUB

"Eternal thanks. Eternal Diego."

FORMER ARGENTINA TEAMMATE OSWALDO ARDILLES, ON TWITTER

"Thank dear Dieguito for your friendship, for your football, sublime, without comparison. Simply, the best football player in the history of football. So many enjoyable moments together. Impossible to say which one was the best. RIP my dear friend."

Pope Francis greeting Argentinian retired footballer Diego Maradona (L) at the Vatican City on October 12, 2016. Photo by STR / TELAM / AFP

FORMER ARGENTINA PLAYER JAVIER MASCHERANO

"Eternal thanks Diego for everything you have given us. Rest in peace. You won it all."

THE ATP TOUR

"I think 98% of my name, Diego, is because of Maradona."@dieschwartzman pic.twitter.com/a9UqrpxszZ — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 25, 2020

PELE ON TWITTER

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

KYLIAN MBAPPE ON TWITTER

RIP Legend.

You will stay in the history of football forever. Thanks you for all the pleasure you gave to the whole world 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽❤️



AÏE AÏE AÏE F*CKING 2020 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭 pic.twitter.com/8xc1CDKDg2 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 25, 2020

PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE CLUB CAPE TOWN CITY ON TWITTER

What City would give to see him turn out for us just once... 💙



RIP to a legend of the game. pic.twitter.com/ns1Iy5JIwv — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 25, 2020

Reuters