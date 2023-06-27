Cape Town - Former Bafana Bafana midfielder, Soweto-born Thulani Serero, is on the radar of Pitso Mosimane, the new coach of Emirati club Al Wahda. Al Wahda finished third in the UAE Pro League last season and Mosimane’s project will be to win the league title this season.

Mosimane said that out of respect, he will not comment on a possible link with Serero because the ink has hardly dried on his newly signed contract with the Abu Dhabi-based club. “No, I’m not signing Serero now, not yet,” Mosimane said. Serero, one of the finest football products to emerge from South Africa over the past decade, has become a free agent. His three-year contract with UAE club Al Jazira has expired. Al Jazira finished fifth in the league last season.

For some time, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly shown interest in the 33-year-old midfielder, who in his prime played 88 games for Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam. He famously scored a Uefa Champions League goal for Ajax in a home match against Spanish greats Barcelona in 2013. He also has 44 caps for the SA national team and started out for Bafana Bafana in 2011 when Mosimane was the coach. It is something that might be at the back of his mind when Serero ponders his options. It may also make sense for Serero to stay in the UAE Pro League where he has won multiple awards in the past.