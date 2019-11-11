FUKUOKA – After two months of inactivity, Banyana Banyana suffered a 2-0 defeat to hosts Japan on Sunday, in Fukuoka.
Having travelled for two days and with only two days to prepare for the friendly match, coach Desiree Ellis said she took a lot of positives from this encounter.
“I felt that after being dormant for two months that we needed to be on top of our game and I think for the first 20 minutes we showed intent.
"We were compact and organised but it takes that one moment to make a mistake and get punished,” she said.
Ellis reflected on two errors that led to Japan’s two goals.