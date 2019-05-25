TS Galaxy's Thembinkosi Mbamba during the Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The winger was killed in a car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning, the club announced. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cape Town – Newly crowned Nedbank Cup champions TS Galaxy were dealt a massive blow this weekend when winger Thembinkosi Mbamba was killed in a car accident. Mbamba started last weekend’s Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs, but was substituted before the break in a game the National First Division club would go on to win.

The details of the accident were not revealed, but the club confirmed Mbamba’s death in a statement released on Twitter on Saturday.

“A sad morning for the TS Galaxy family as we woke up to the sad news of Thembinkosi Mbamba’s passing,” the club posted on its Twitter page.

“Last week we were celebrating with him, today we mourn him.

“Our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult period. Sleep well young Rocket.

We will never forget! RIP Mbamba 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7y8EijGN7B — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) May 25, 2019

In another statement posted later on Saturday, the club said: “Fondly knicknamed ‘Bashin’ by his teammates, Mbamba was involved in an accident in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

Club owner Tim Sukazi added: “We at TS Galaxy are deeply saddened by the passing of this rising star. Thembinkosi had a bright future ahead of him, and the football fraternity at large has lost one of its most promising youngsters.”

IOL Sport