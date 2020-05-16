UEFA boss Ceferin: Delayed Euro 2020 could take place in fewer venues

BERLIN - UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has not ruled out playing Euro 2020, delayed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, in fewer venues than the originally planned 12.

"In principle the idea is that we stay in the same cities," Ceferin told broadcaster BeIN Sports. "For now we have conversations.

"With nine cities everything is set, with three cities we have some issues. So we will discuss further and we will, in principle, do it in 12 cities.

"But if not we're ready to do it in 10, nine or eight cities."

European football governing body UEFA wanted to hold a pan-continental tournament this summer to mark the 60th anniversary of the European Championships. It will now take place June 11-July 11, 2021, having been been delayed amid the global pandemic.