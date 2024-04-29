Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel says they know how to stop Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel said Monday his side were ready for the threat posed by "extraordinary" Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham in their home Champions League semi-final, first leg. Tuesday's clash between 14-time winners Real and Bayern, with six Champions League titles, is the most played semi-final in the competition's history.

England midfielder Bellingham, still just 20, joined Real Madrid before the start of the season from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham has since become one of Real's most important players and is already considered among the world's best. He is their top goal scorer in the league this season with 17 goals, despite playing mostly as midfielder. Tuchel said Bellingham was "a key player in a very offensive position" for the Spanish giants.

"Jude is extraordinary. He was fantastic here in the Bundesliga, how he progressed shows the level of personality he has, it's only possible with a huge personality. "Everyone who plays for Madrid plays with the pressure of the shirt. He plays with the pressure to play with this club and all the expectations.