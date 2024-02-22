Key quotes from the two UEFA Champions League last 16 first-leg ties on Wednesday between Porto and Arsenal and Napoli against Barcelona.

"We want to be in the quarter-finals, you have to beat your opponent and this is what we have to do at the Emirates. We lacked threat, we lacked much more threat, more aggression, especially when we had the ball in the final third ... so we will tweak a few things to attack better. We can do better."