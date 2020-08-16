Champions League semis without England, Italy, Spain for the first time since 1991

LISBON - While France have two semi-finalists for the first time, this campaign marks only the second time in the 65-year history of the European Cup that the big leagues of England, Spain and Italy are not represented among the last four.

The only other year was 1991 when later champions Red Star Belgrade, runners-up Olympique Marseille, Spartak Moscow and Bayern Munich were among the last four.

This time around Manchester City, Atalanta and Barcelona were the last to fall in the quarter-finals from the big three leagues.

The semis in Lisbon are two French-German duels, Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig and Olympique Lyon v Bayern Munich. Five-time winners Bayern are the only one of the four to have played in the final.

While Ligue 1 have two teams in the last four for the first time, the Bundesliga also achieved this in 2013 when Bayern went on to beat Borussia Dortmund in the final.