Dele Alli is passed fit to start for Spurs despite suffering a break in his hand during the first leg last week. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola named an attacking line-up as his side look to keep their dream of a quadruple of trophies alive by overturning a 1-0 Champions League quarter-final, first leg deficit against Tottenham on Wednesday. Guardiola was accused of over-thinking his line-up for the defeat in the opening match of the tie, but named a more familiar side, with Vincent Kompany, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva returning among four changes.

Fernandinho is only fit enough for a place on a strong-looking City bench alongside Leroy Sane, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus.

Tottenham are without the injured Harry Kane, but Dele Alli is passed fit to start despite suffering a break in his hand during the first leg last week.

Victor Wanyama replaces injured Harry Winks in midfield and Lucas Moura, who scored a hat trick against Huddersfield on Saturday, steps in for Kane in Spurs’ only two changes form the first leg.

Starting Teams

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Vincent Kompany (captain), Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Ilkay Gundogan; Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris (captain); Kieran Trippier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose; Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko; Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura; Son Heung-Min.

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

AFP