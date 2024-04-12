Harry Kane’s three children hurt in Munich car accident

Three of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane's children were "lightly injured" in a car accident outside Munich, a fire brigade spokesman said on Friday, confirming German media reports. The accident took place on Monday when the England captain was in London ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Arsenal.

The spokesman for Hohenschaeftlarn fire brigade would not provide the identities of those injured in the crash but confirmed a Bild daily report was accurate. "No one was seriously injured," the spokesman told AFP, explaining "the accident looked much worse than what it actually was."

Bild had published images of an accident between three cars, including a van carrying three of Kane's four children and the striker's bodyguard. Eight people were taken to hospital for routine checks, the spokesman said. On Tuesday, Kane scored a first half penalty as Bayern Munich drew their Champions League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The 30-year-old Kane, who moved to Germany from Tottenham Hotspur before the season kicked off, has so far impressed for his new club. The England captain has managed to find the back of the net 39 times in 38 games in all competitions. However, his time in the Bundesliga has coincided with a rare off season for the German champions, who look certain to lose the title for the first time since 2012.