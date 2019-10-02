Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen, left, and Harry Winks try to stop Bayern's Robert Lewandowski during their recent Champions League meeting. Photo: Matt Dunham/AP Photo

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen said he was filled with hurt and shame following Tuesday's 7-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich but backed the London club to stick together and emerge stronger from the setback. Tottenham suffered their heaviest home defeat in Europe as former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry struck four goals to send a message to the other teams in the competition.

"I feel extremely hurt, ashamed, all negative thoughts are going through my head, it's embarrassing to stand in front of you guys," Vertonghen, 32, told talkSPORT.

"This is a bad incident but this group is together. We have to stay together. We will turn this around. I'm not walking away from this... we have to take responsibility and we will."

Tottenham, runners-up to Liverpool in the Champions League last season, have struggled for consistency and Tuesday's defeat followed a 2-2 stalemate at Olympiakos Piraeus in their Group B opener last month.