Kevin De Bruyne injured, will miss Champions League game









Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne after scoring his side's third goal during the Group C Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and FC Shakhtar Donetsk in Kharkiv, Ukraine in September. Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky MANCHESTER – Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is injured again. City says the Belgium international sustained a groin injury in the 3-1 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday and will miss the Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb later Tuesday. The English champions said: "The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the club's medical staff. The Belgian has been superb for City so far this season, registering a remarkable nine assists in nine games.

Everyone at City wishes Kevin a speedy recovery and we all look forward to seeing (him) back in blue soon."

De Bruyne, who has set up eight goals in seven games in the league this season, missed the majority of last season because of a variety of injuries.

AP



