MANCHESTER – Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is injured again.
City says the Belgium international sustained a groin injury in the 3-1 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday and will miss the Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb later Tuesday.
The English champions said:
"The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the club's medical staff.
The Belgian has been superb for City so far this season, registering a remarkable nine assists in nine games.