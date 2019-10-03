LIVERPOOL – Liverpool almost paid the price, in embarrassing fashion, for taking their foot off the gas as they let a three-goal lead slip against Salzburg at Anfield on Wednesday but manager Juergen Klopp said he felt no anger after this team's 4-3 win.
The European champions played sparkling football as they flew into a 3-0 lead after 36 minutes, but on the hour mark they were pegged back to 3-3 before Mohamed Salah saved their blushes.
"It's better to learn the lessons during the game than talk about it after it," said Klopp, who gave credit to Salzburg's American manager Jesse Marsch for changing their tactics.
"I thought we were outstanding in the first 30 minutes. We did everything they don’t like at high speed, scored the three goals and could have scored more.
"Then the Salzburg system changed and we lost the ball so that caused us problems," said the German.