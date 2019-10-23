ISTANBUL – A goal from German midfielder Toni Kroos gave Real Madrid their first win of this season's Champions League with a 1-0 victory at Galatasaray on Tuesday.
Eden Hazard cut the ball back to Kroos in the 18th minute, whose side-footed effort found its way into the roof of the net via a deflection. The win means Madrid climb up to second in Group A, but five points behind leaders Paris St Germain.
Zinedine Zidane's side were without Gareth Bale and Luka Modric. However, Galatasaray were also missing a talisman of their own as Colombian striker Radamel Falcao did not feature due to an ongoing injury.
The home side were still able to test their illustrious visitors, with Florian Andone forcing under-fire Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into action twice early in the first half.
“The first half was a little too much end to end for our liking but we controlled the second half much more. I had no self-doubts. I know my goalkeeping abilities. The only criticism I'll listen to is the constructive kind,” said the Belgian stopper.