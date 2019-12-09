LONDON - Chelsea's final Champions League group game against Lille on Tuesday will be their biggest test of the season so far as they look to win at home for the first time and reach the knockout stage, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday.
Chelsea are third in Group H with eight points -- the same as second-placed Valencia and two points behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam -- having been unbeaten away, but the London side have picked up only one point in two European home games this season.
Lampard's side can qualify for the last 16 with a win over Lille or a draw if Ajax beat Valencia.
"I'm well aware of (Chelsea's home form) and I think it (qualifying) would be a good achievement," Lampard told a news conference, accepting that it was his most significant game since he took charge at the club.
"I know there's expectations we should get through a group but it was a tough group. And the slightly young feel to our team... The fact we lost our first game, there's a few difficulties we've had.