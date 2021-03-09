Leipzig's strikers brimming with confidence as Liverpool await

BERLIN – The confidence of RB Leipzig's strikers could be key in Wednesday's Champions League last 16 second leg against Liverpool as the Germans attempt to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Tuesday.

Strikers Yussuf Poulsen and Alexander Sorloth have been in superb form in recent weeks along with Christopher Nkunku, and Leipzig have won seven of their last eight Bundesliga games.

Nagelsmann said they are brimming with confidence and that gave him hope his side can find a way to reach the quarter-finals.

"I am happy that our attack in the past months has had a big influence in our wins," Nagelsmann told a virtual news conference ahead of their trip to Budapest where the game will be played.

"We have to come back from 2-0 down. We have to take a few risks. We have to openly try to come back from the first leg defeat," he added. "It is good to have options with strikers who have confidence. The quality was the same some weeks ago but the confidence is different now.