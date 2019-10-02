Jurgen Klopp has called on Liverpool’s players to summon the spirit of Barcelona as they look to give lift-off to their Champions League defence.
This is the first time Liverpool have played a European home game since their remarkable comeback in last season’s semi-final, when they overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit in what many regard as Anfield’s greatest night.
Klopp loves these occasions under the lights and he was noticeably enthusiastic when discussing the prospect of coming up against Red Bull Salzburg, a side who made Europe take notice when they started Group E by blitzing Belgian side Genk 6-2.
Liverpool’s manager is respectful of the Austrian champions, who he says remind him of his first team Mainz given the aggressive, energetic way they play. Klopp, though, wants his side to make a statement and get points on the board after losing 2-0 in their first game against Napoli.