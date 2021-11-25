Lionel Messi no longer on Cristiano Ronaldo’s level, says Jamie Carragher

Cape Town – Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has not been impressed with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi this season. Messi has struggled for form since leaving Barcelona for French Ligue 1 side Paris St. Germain, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s fairytale return to Manchester United has not gone that well either.

Despite the Red Devils’ struggles, Ronaldo has still managed to find the back of the net 10 times in 14 games, which, according to Carragher, puts the Portuguese superstar a level above the Messi. In a scathing verdict following PSG’s 2-0 loss to Premier League champions Manchester City, Carragher described the French side’s front three of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as “passangers”. "I’ve said this about Ronaldo as well but at least Ronaldo is getting goals," Carragher told CBS Sports.

"Ronaldo is a passenger without the ball, his goals are making up for that at this minute... "In the Champions League games, certainly tonight their (PSG's) goals haven’t made up for it," Carragher continued. "Unless you score, you’re carrying passengers, and at this level of football you’ll have no chance.“