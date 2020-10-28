Liverpool face defensive crisis after Fabinho joins Virgil van Dijk on injury list

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suffered another injury blow with Brazilian Fabinho joining Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in Tuesday's Champions League win over Midtjylland.

Midfielder Fabinho has been filling in for Van Dijk in the centre of defence since the Dutchman suffered a serious knee injury in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

"It's exactly the last thing we needed," said Klopp, after Fabinho limped off in the first-half of the 2-0 win.

"I know he felt a hamstring, and that's not good. He said he could have played on but no sprints, which doesn't help. We will see, we will know more after a scan but clearly it isn't good," he added.

With centre back Joel Matip also ruled out with injury Klopp brought on teenager Rhys Williams to partner Joe Gomez at the back.