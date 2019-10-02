Mo Salah secured the points for Liverpool in the 69th minute when he fired home his second goal. PHoto: Carl Recine/Reuters

LIVERPOOL - European champions Liverpool gave up a three-goal lead to Austria's Salzburg before recovering to win 4-3 in an enthralling Champions League Group E match at Anfield on Wednesday. Liverpool, beaten 2-0 by Napoli in their opening game, quickly took charge, taking the lead in the ninth minute with a beautifully worked goal from Sadio Mane.

Left back Andy Robertson made it 2-0 in the 25th minute and it looked game over when Mohamed Salah added the third 11 minutes later.

The Austrians, however, gave themselves a lifeline through a magnificently-taken goal from South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan six minutes before the break.

A superb 56th-minute volley from Japanese striker Takumi Minamino, after a cross from the left by Hwang, reduced the deficit further before Anfield was stunned four minutes later.