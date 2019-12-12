MUNICH – Jose Mourinho said he would relish Tottenham Hotspur facing Bayern Munich further down the line in a 'proper' Champions League game despite his side losing 3-1 in Bavaria on Wednesday in their final group game.
Bayern outplayed a much-changed Tottenham side to make it six wins out of six in Group B with goals coming from Kingsley Coman, Thomas Mueller and Philippe Coutinho.
Last season's beaten finalists Tottenham, who had already qualified for the last 16 as runners-up to a rampant Bayern, left out Harry Kane and Dele Alli, while Son Heung-min came on as a substitute in a largely meaningless fixture.
Ryan Sessegnon, 19, marked his first Champions League start with Tottenham's goal.
Tottenham could have lost by more but Mourinho still saw some positives and said the prospect of meeting Bayern again in the knockout phase did not concern him.