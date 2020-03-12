PSG players celebrate with fans after win in empty stadium

PARIS – Paris St Germain players climbed up a Parc des Princes stand overlooking the street where thousands of fans waited for them after they qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals in an empty stadium amid coronavirus fears on Wednesday.

The French champions beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to secure a 3-2 aggregative victory and erase memories of embarrassing last-16 exits against Barcelona and Manchester United in 2017 and 2019.

Brazilian forward Neymar, who scored PSG's first goal, burst into tears as his team mates cheered the flare-throwing fans from the top of the Auteuil stand.

“We have values and we have character,” said centre back Marquinhos, who captained the team in the absence of the injured Thiago Silva.

“We heard the fans, we saw them before the game, I had never seen that before. It is what football is about, it's about passion, that's what we're here for.”