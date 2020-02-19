PARIS – Paris St Germain were plunged into fresh turmoil following their 2-1 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday with Neymar criticizing the club for not giving him time to get his sharpness back after injury ahead of the last 16 tie.
The French champions, who have been knocked out at the same stage of Europe's elite club competition for the past three seasons, looked unusually ponderous, with Neymar a pale shadow of his brilliant self despite scoring PSG's only goal.
The Brazil forward was playing his first game in more than two weeks after being rested due to a minor rib injury and he thought the club had been overly cautious.
"It's hard not to play for four games," Neymar told reporters. "Unfortunately it was not my choice, it came from the club, the doctors, they're the ones who made the decision, one that I did not like.
"We've had a lot of discussions on that. I wanted to play, I was feeling well but the club were afraid, and in the end I'm the one suffering."