Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a boost ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final, first leg against Barcelona after the England international was found fit to start upfront. Rashford missed a 2-1 defeat at Wolves eight days ago due to an ankle injury, and was doubtful after failing to take a full part in training on Tuesday.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without experienced duo Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera through injury, so the Norwegian named an experimental midfield of Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Diogo Dalot.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde showed faith in Philippe Coutinho, with the Brazilian starting alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in a star-studded attack.

Ousmane Dembele is only fit enough for a place on the bench, while Nelson Semedo is preferred to Sergi Roberto at right back.

Manchester United (4-4-2)

David de Gea; Ashley Young (captain), Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Diogo Dalot; Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur Melo; Lionel Messi (captain), Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho.

Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy).

