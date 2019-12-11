MUNICH – Bayern Munich made it a perfect six victories from six games in Champions League Group B as goals by Kingsley Coman, Thomas Mueller and Philippe Coutinho earned them a 3-1 home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.
Five-time European champions Bayern had already qualified for the last 16 as group winners and with Tottenham also through as runners-up, there was little at stake, but the hosts turned on the style.
They became the first German team, and only the seventh in all, to win all six group games in the Champions League.
The first side to achieve the feat since Real Madrid in 2014, Bayern's 24 goals was also only one shy of the group stage record set by Paris St Germain in 2017-18.
"I'm happy with the way we played," Bayern boss Hansi Flick said. "We kept trying to break our opponents down, we created chances that we didn't take, but still won 3-1, deservedly."