Percy Tau was all the talk earlier today ahead of Club Brugge's Champions League game. Photo: BackpagePix



Percy Tau was all over Twitter after he was set to be in Club Brugge's line-up for their Champions league tie against Galastasray.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player was instrumental in the helping the Belgian side in their qualifying for the tournament.





Here is what Twitter had to say about seeing the Bafana Bafana star donning the Champions League logo.



Percy Tau was made by Mamelodi Sundowns FC @Masandawana,and we will never stop appreciating him nor be told how to celebrate him. pic.twitter.com/ObzR3SCw6h — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 18, 2019

If Percy Tau scores tonight, surely tomorrow should be a holiday? It only makes sense. — Kuwaiti Dinar (@LitSego) September 18, 2019 We support Percy Tau more than we support Bafana!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cHkO8T4OHZ — Litha LeNyanga 🌕 (@Litha_15_Stokwe) September 18, 2019 Tau's former team Masandawana are currently trying to break their MTN8 duck and reach the finals of the lucrative competition.





IOL Sport