TV pundit fired after ‘classist’ comment about Barca starlet Lamine Yamal

Former Atletico Madrid assistant manager and pundit German Burgos was sacked by his television network on Thursday after an offensive comment aimed at Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. Burgos was commentating for Spanish television platform Movistar on Barcelona's 3-2 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

After seeing footage of Yamal juggling a football, Burgos said the 16-year-old would "end up at a traffic light" if his career failed, seemingly suggesting he would beg for money by performing tricks. Spanish media labelled the comment "classist" and Burgos, who was previously Diego Simeone's assistant coach at Atletico, was forced to apologise after both sides boycotted post-match interviews with the broadcaster after the game in protest. "Movistar Plus and German 'El Mono' Burgos will stop working together immediately," said Movistar in a statement.

The network said they took the decision in line with their internal code of conduct and described Burgos' words as "inappropriate". Burgos, 54, said he was not trying to cause offence. "It was a comment not trying to hurt anyone, if anyone felt offended, I apologise publicly," Burgos said on Movistar after the game.

"In these times you have to adapt to everything and that is what we are doing." Later Burgos published a statement on his Instagram account reiterating his apologies. "It was not my intention to hurt Lamine Yamal in any way, nor Barcelona, the players, UEFA or Movistar Plus where I work," wrote Burgos.

"I made a joke about his quality and to hail his virtues, in no case was it about any ethnicity or social class." Movistar also apologised for the comment aimed at Yamal, who on Wednesday was one of two Barcelona players along with 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi to become the youngest in history to feature in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.