BRUSSELS – Belgium's Thibaut Courtois says he is among the world’s leading goalkeepers despite facing criticism over his form for Real Madrid in recent months.
“I’ve shown that I belong among the best in the world. There are perhaps 10 great goalkeepers and little to choose between them,” he was quoted as saying by Belgian media ahead of Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Russia.
"With my talent and my form, I am certain that I belong among the best. That is precisely why I have been criticised.”
He denied that he had started the season in poor form and was only now beginning to show an improvement.
"I have only conceded seven goals in La Liga so there is nothing wrong with my form," he said.