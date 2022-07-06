WAFCON is here: What you need to know about Togo

How Togo qualified for WAFCON: The Ladies Sparrowhawks eased past Sao Tome and Principe thanks to a resounding 5-0 first leg triumph before the Island nation's withdrawal. The Togolese went on to overcome Gabon in the second round, beginning a 2-1 first-leg win in Lome before repeating the same feat in Libreville to earn their maiden ticket.

Preparations: After a botched friendly with Tunisia, the Togolese concluded the first phase of two-week local preparation in April. The next phase featured the foreign-based stars at a North African base.

The former international turned coach has been overseeing the growth of the women's team in the past decade. After several failed attempts, Tomety has justified the confidence reposed in her, guiding the team to a first-ever WAFCON, and will now be anxious to upset all odds in Morocco.

The Togolese captain has remained a shining light for the team with a 15-year active spell. The Friends of the World star legend was rewarded for her exploits with a professional contract by French club Tarascon FC. The 31-year-old's leadership acumen will come good for the Sparrowhawks on the continent.

The 27-year-old striker is one of the superstars in the Togolese side following her exploits in France with second-tier side Yzeure. The former AJ Auxerre star helped her current side to a historic French Coupe de France final. In the qualifying series, her presence ensured the team's historic qualification, and she will certainly be a promising feature for the Sparrowhawks at the finals.

Odette Gnimtegma:

The midfielder is making her mark in the Moroccan topflight with Raja Ain Harrouda, and her experience playing abroad has improved the ranks of Togo. The 23-year-old's good form was a plus for the Togolese side as she scored four goals during the qualifiers, including the late winner against Gabon in Lome.