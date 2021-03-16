WATCH: 5 greatest Cristiano Ronaldo goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the top goal scorer after he hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 Serie A win over Cagliari to bring his total to 770 goals. Here's our choice of the 5 greatest Cristiano goals scored by Ronaldo is his stellar career. 5. Juventus vs Man United The technique that Ronaldo used to score this goal was extremely difficult to pull off, only few elite players can do it, yet in true Ronaldo fashion, he made it look easy to score his first Champions League goal for Juventus against Manchester United in November 2018. 4. Manchester United vs Portsmouth

Though Ronaldo’s free-kick ability has come under scrutiny, this was perhaps the greatest free-kick in Premier League history. Just look how dumbfounded then Portsmouth goalie David James was.

3. Real Madrid vs Liverpool

As pleasing on the eye as this goal was, it also showcases Ronaldo’s quick-thinking ability and supreme football intelligence. Just watch how he passes the ball and sprints before finishing. These days, Manchester United have seen too many forwards sprint before killing the moment.

2. Portugal vs Hungary

Ronaldo scored a neatly crafted flick against Hungary in Euro 2016 to keep his country alive in the tournament which they ultimately went to win. Few players would try a flick in a desperate situation as it often does go wrong. Ronaldo played it to perfection, giving the opposition keeper no chance.

1. Real Madrid vs Juventus

It’s extremely rare that an opposition team will cheer a player who has scored against them. Ronaldo’s overhead kick for Madrid against Juventus in 2018 was so splendid that Juve fans had no choice but to cheer him on.

Since then, Ronaldo has gone on to cite this moment as a reason for why he chose to join Juventus after leaving Madrid.

