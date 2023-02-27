By Martyn Herman London - The winning mentality is back at Manchester United after a near six-year trophy drought, says goalkeeper David de Gea.

United's clinical 2-0 win over Newcastle United in Sunday's League Cup final at Wembley ensured manager Erik ten Hag will have delivered silverware in his first season. Considering where United started the season, it has been a rapid transformation and De Gea was full of praise for the former Ajax Amsterdam manager. "It's difficult to describe and I'm emotional because it's been so long without a trophy," De Gea, who kept a club record 181st clean sheet on Sunday to surpass Peter Schmeichel, said.

"We want to create our own history, today was the start!" 💪



David De Gea and Luke Shaw are absolutely DELIGHTED! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nGN0eTRFjY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 26, 2023 "The start for a new era. The team is ready for everything. We showed today we can win trophies. So let's enjoy the moment but go again. I feel the mentality of the team is a winning one. "We are winning games and people are having an impact from the bench too. Let's keep the momentum going." De Gea was part of the last Manchester United side to win the Premier League in 2012-13 and was also in goal when United won the Europa League and League Cup in 2017.

ALSO READ: Graham Potter’s expensively assembled Chelsea fall to Tottenham Hotspur With United still in the hunt for the Europa League, FA Cup and Premier League title, confidence is soaring. Luke Shaw, whose superb free kick allowed Casemiro to open the scoring on Sunday, summed it up.

"It feels amazing. We want to create our own history with the new manager and today was the start of it," he said. Your 2023 #CarabaoCup Champions: Manchester United 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hhb2C2hS22 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 26, 2023 "We enjoy tonight and then back in training. "We are still in all the competitions and getting the taste for this, we want more."

Marcus Rashford, whose shot was deflected in by defender Sven Botman for United's second goal, epitomises United's resurgence under Ten Hag, having scored 16 goals since the World Cup. ALSO READ: Manchester City keep pressure on Arsenal with win at Bournemouth He said Sunday's win had given the squad a taste of success that they are hungry to repeat.