WATCH: Honduran footballer sent off for flying two-footed lunge that leaves two opponents injured

A Honduran footballer was sent off this weekend for what could the worst tackle in the history of the sport. In the dying stages of the Liga Nacional clash between Marathon and league leaders Olimpia, defender Andre Orellana made a desperate challenge as he tried to stop his team from losing the clash.

🇭🇳In Honduras, CD Marathon defender Andre Orellana was given a red card after going in studs up on two opponents for the price of one.pic.twitter.com/wSMpTmGd8x — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) September 18, 2023 As the ball approached two opponents, Carlos Pineda and German Mejia, Orellana lunged at the ball and took out both players, leaving them writhing on the ground in pain. Naturally, the referee reached into his pocket and showed the 21-year-old the red card and sent him to the dressing room for an early shower.

Interestingly, according to reports, Marathon’s Orellana is currently on loan from Olimpia, and last season shared the dressing room with his two victims. After a backlash from commentators after the game, the youngster recognised the error of his ways and apologised to his victims.