WATCH: Lucas Radebe still ‘The Chief’ at Leeds United after rousing Elland Road reception

Johannesburg - Leeds United legend Lucas Radede received a warm reception during his visit at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon as the Whites beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0. Radebe made 197 appearances for Leeds in the English Premier League (EPL) during his stint at the club, earning legendary status as a hard nose defender.

And since that spell, Radebe has been valued by the club that he’s got a suite at Elland Road - The Radebe Suite - named after him which can host seminars and training events for up to 60 people﻿. 🇿🇦 The Chief! pic.twitter.com/awShIMrzVb — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 11, 2023 Before his match-day appearance at Elland Road on Saturday, Radebe was also an analyst on the Premier League during Leeds 1-0 loss to Chelsea a week ago. ALSO READ: Four potential candidates to replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham Hotspur boss

The Whites are enduring tough times in the Premier League as they are in the hazardous 19th spot on the log with just 23 points after 26 games, leading basement dwellers Southampton by just two points. So needing all the motivation they can get to save their elite status, the visit of legends such as Radebe will go a long way in keeping their hopes alive. 🤩 "𝗜𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿"#LUFC legend Lucas Radebe will be walking out onto the Elland Road pitch ahead of today's game! pic.twitter.com/eN8VSEdxkB — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 11, 2023 For some time, Radebe has been widely celebrated for his contribution at Leeds while a lot of people have been bemused by the little recognition he’s been getting on home soil.

ALSO READ: Erling Haaland strikes as Manchester City sink Crystal Palace A while back, Radebe was keen on running for the Safa presidency role but his campaign didn’t come into fruition as he didn’t meet all the requirements, including not serving in any previous leadership role in the footballing circles before. Nonetheless, Radebe said he remains hopeful that one day he’ll become the head honcho of the association, taking over the seat that’s been occupied by Danny Jordaan who was re-elected for a third term last year.