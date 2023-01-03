WATCH: Oops ... Cristiano Ronaldo mistakes Saudi Arabia for South Africa during Al Nassr unveiling

Durban - Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo got tongues wagging following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after mistaking the Middle Eastern country for South Africa during his unveiling at his new club Al Nassr. Following a controversial exit at former club Manchester United and a disappointing World Cup campaign, Ronaldo sealed a lucrative move to Asia in the Saudi Arabian top flight and is reportedly expected to earn R3.6 billion a year for three years at Al Nassr.

Ronaldo, who isn’t normally far away from the spotlight, has already caught world attention but this time in a more lighthearted manner stating that football is different and coming to “South Africa” (what can be assumed as mistaken for Saudi Arabia) does not signal the end of his career. A capacity crowd of 25 000 packed the Mrsool Park Stadium as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was unveiled, taking time out to sign a few autographs before joining his teammates for the first time, a never seen before spectacle as the home crowd welcomed one of the greatest players ever. Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally said he was playing in South Africa 😅pic.twitter.com/2wjlh5giQ5 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 3, 2023 Ronaldo will join the likes of former Brazil international Luiz Gustavo and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina as well as Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar at the club nicknamed Faris Najd (Knights of Najd).

Cristiano Ronaldo is unveiled to the Al Nassr fans 🟡pic.twitter.com/SLeZ7Ja108 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 3, 2023 The 37-year-old forward is expected to further his prestigious legacy of claiming numerous league titles across different countries with Al Nassr leading the Saudi Pro League already. Ronaldo currently has 700 career club goals and 819 in total, a record he is set to extend. @SmisoScribe