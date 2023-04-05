Turin, Italy - Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark has blasted Juventus fans after Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku suffered racial abuse during the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final. Lukaku netted a last-gasp leveller in Inter's dramatic 1-1 draw at Juventus on Tuesday.

Belgium striker Lukaku scored from the penalty spot deep in stoppage-time to keep the teams level ahead of the second leg in Milan later this month, before being sent off following his celebrations in front of the home fans. Lukaku, who was already on a booking for a late foul on Federico Gatti, put his finger in front of his mouth and told the crowd to "shut up" as his joyous teammates swamped him. Reports that the 29-year-old had been racially abused by some home supporters as he prepared to take his penalty were not confirmed by either Inter coach Simone Inzaghi or his Juve counterpart Massimiliano Allegri.

Racist chants were made against Romelu Lukaku by certain Juventus fans.



(Via @linea_inter)pic.twitter.com/F5K6MSL9h8 — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) April 4, 2023 However, Lukaku’s representatives, Roc Nation, say the Juventus fans made “monkey" noises towards Lukaku during the match, and before and after the penalty.

Michael Yormark says the incident is "beyond despicable and cannot be accepted". “Romelu scored a penalty late in the game. Before, during, and after the penalty, he was subjected to hostile and disgusting racist abuse. Romelu celebrated in the same manner he has previously celebrated goals. "The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse. I am certain that the footballing world shares the same sentiment."

A statement from the President of Roc Nation Sports International, Michael Yormark on tonight’s incident involving Romelu Lukaku pic.twitter.com/VSrNOupwdh — Roc Nation Sports International (@RocNationSI) April 4, 2023 Juan Cuadrado thought he had given Juventus a lead to take to the San Siro in the 83rd minute of an intense match between bitter rivals in Turin, which featured few goalscoring chances and ended with both teams at each other's throats.

Gleison Bremer, though, gift-wrapped a chance for Lukaku to score his sixth goal of a troubled season at Inter with a silly handball, after which all hell broke loose. Cuadrado and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic were both sent off following the final whistle after a scuffle which continued as the teams went into the tunnel at the Allianz Stadium. "What happened was that Lukaku's celebrations were misunderstood, as he always celebrates like that," said Inzaghi to Mediaset.

"We were on top without being able to score, but I can't criticise my players, it was a good performance."