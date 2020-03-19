WATCH: Soccer stars find another use for toilet paper
#StayAtHomeChallenge There’s a tissue challenge doing rounds and I was challenged by @khamabilliat and I did it🤣🤪 ended it with #Distribution101 🕺🏽🕺🏽 I challenge @danielakpeyi @leebaxter76 @brucebvuma_44 @brylon01petersen @gl__17 @lehlohonolomajoro and @maluleka12 😉🤜🏼🤛🏾
A post shared by itukhune32🇿🇦 (@itukhune32) on
Stay safe people 🤞🏾❤️ #StayHomeChallenge
A post shared by Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham1) on
God I miss football 😩. This is harder than you think! Nominating @sterling7 and @kylewalker2 #StayAtHomeChallenge pic.twitter.com/la6b9bEaTE— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) March 18, 2020
E o Felipe Melo participa do desafio do papel higiênico pic.twitter.com/lDYKSZIdDm— SÉRIE A (@SerieAdoBrasil) March 18, 2020
⬇️🤦♂️🤦♂️😉 #stayhomechallenge— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 18, 2020
pic.twitter.com/sMyCHE90zD
16-year-old Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott might just have produced the best #StayAtHomeChallenge yet 🧻😱— Football Limited (@flimited2020) March 19, 2020
Bit better than yours, @Carra23 🤣
🎥 Instagram: harveyelliott07 pic.twitter.com/TOwjxFKOw5
Christian Pulisic's first TikTok went well 😂— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 18, 2020
(via christianmpulisic/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/jCm9YiTupl