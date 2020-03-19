WATCH: Soccer stars find another use for toilet paper

CAPE TOWN - The humble toilet roll has become the most sought-after commodity following the coronavirus outbreak.

We've witnessed some fierce battles in supermarkets around the world, as people have been panic-buying and stocking up on toilet paper and non-perishable goods.

But over the last few days it's become clear that the toilet roll has become a useful tool for footballers to pass the time during this period of isolation. They have been using it to, well, sharpen their skills while many leagues around the world has been suspended because of the spread of Covid-19.





The #StayHomeChallenge and #StayAtHomeChallenge has been many top footballers and people from around the world come out and show their skills with a roll of toilet paper.





So, if you see people fighting over toilet paper in the supermarkets, it may not be for the reason you think. They probably just want to keep busy with a game of football!





E o Felipe Melo participa do desafio do papel higiênico pic.twitter.com/lDYKSZIdDm — SÉRIE A (@SerieAdoBrasil) March 18, 2020









16-year-old Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott might just have produced the best #StayAtHomeChallenge yet 🧻😱



Bit better than yours, @Carra23 🤣



🎥 Instagram: harveyelliott07 pic.twitter.com/TOwjxFKOw5 — Football Limited (@flimited2020) March 19, 2020





Some stars such as Chelsea's Christian Pulisic is still doing it the conventional way. However, it does't always work out well so well ...

Christian Pulisic's first TikTok went well 😂



(via christianmpulisic/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/jCm9YiTupl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 18, 2020





@johngoliath82





IOL Sport