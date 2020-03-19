SportSoccer
Itumeleng Khune was one of the South African stars participated in the latest challenge. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
WATCH: Soccer stars find another use for toilet paper

By John Goliath Time of article published 1h ago

CAPE TOWN - The humble toilet roll has become the most sought-after commodity following the coronavirus outbreak.

We've witnessed some fierce battles in supermarkets around the world, as people have been panic-buying and stocking up on toilet paper and non-perishable goods.

But over the last few days it's become clear that the toilet roll has become a useful tool for footballers to pass the time during this period of isolation. They have been using it to, well, sharpen their skills while many leagues around the world has been suspended because of the spread of Covid-19.

The #StayHomeChallenge and #StayAtHomeChallenge has been many top footballers and people from around the world come out and show their skills with a roll of toilet paper.

So, if you see people fighting over toilet paper in the supermarkets, it may not be for the reason you think. They probably just want to keep busy with a game of football!

Some stars such as Chelsea's Christian Pulisic is still doing it the conventional way. However, it does't always work out well so well ...


