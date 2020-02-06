LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur battled into the FA Cup fifth round with a barely deserved 3-2 win over Southampton on Wednesday as manager Jose Mourinho bemoaned his dwindling options due to the absence of key players.
Already missing long-term injury victims Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane, plus new signing Steven Bergwijn who was ineligible, the Portuguese had to field France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele who is not yet ready for 90 minutes after a few minor niggles.
Dele Alli was only fit enough for a place on the bench after a late tackle on Sunday by his England team mate Raheem Sterling in Tottenham's 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City left him nursing a sore ankle, although he did come on after an hour.
But if Mourinho's teams have anything it is the ability to dig out a result against the run of play and his new Spurs side are showing admirable levels of resolve to grind out victories.
After he admitted the best team had lost a thrilling Cup tie at the Tottenham Stadium, Mourinho praised his players for their determination to get themselves out of a hole against a counter-attacking Southampton side who were always dangerous.